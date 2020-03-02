Mrs. Wilma Lynn Edwards Casey, age 59, of Cartersville, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Casey was born in Rome, Georgia on January 27, 1961, daughter of the late Randall Hurst Edwards and the late Lillie Maxine Breeden Edwards. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Randy Edwards. Mrs. Casey has worked for the past 20+ years for Walmart at the Cartersville Store. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Kingston and the East Floyd Chapter O.E.S.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Casey; three children, James Daniel Stillwell, Beverly Stillwell, and Bruce Terry Stillwell (Jamie); five grandchildren, Ebony Stillwell, Leslie Stillwell, Hunter Stillwell, James Stillwell and Kaitlynn Sheehy; five siblings, Donna Sue Pulliam, Sandra Bridges (Al), Ronnie Edwards, Jeffery Edwards and Tina Sharp (J. R.); a sister-in-law, Karen Edwards; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2pm at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Kingston, with the Rev. George Chastain officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.