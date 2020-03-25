Mrs. Susan Ann Womack Ashley, age 62, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her residence.

After being diagnosed in 2002 and given 6 weeks to live, Susie showed how much of a fighter she was and not only survived, but truly lived for 18 years.

Mrs. Ashley was born in Rochelle, Georgia on January 9, 1958, daughter of the late Ambrose Floyd Womack and the late Lula Mae Davis Womack. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Stevie Womack. Mrs. Ashley was of the Baptist faith. She worked for several years at Rick’s Diner as well as M & J Home Cooking and also owned and operated Susan’s Country Diner in Lindale. Mrs. Ashley enjoyed fishing, visiting Florida, braving the elements to watch her grandchildren, shopping at T J Maxx and Ross, and playing bingo.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Joe Ashley, to whom she was married on October 28, 1989; four children, Shenna Carroll (Danny), Gordon County, Robbie Bennett, Kingsland, Chris Ashley (Lisa), Silver Creek, and Kevin Ashley (Lynn), Silver Creek; three brothers, Raymond Womack, Alton Womack, and Larry Womack; two sisters, Barbara Bishop and Mary Malphurs; 8 grandchildren, Dayla Brock, Carlee Brock, Austin Bennett, Trysta Bennett, Tegan Ashley, Joseph Pearson (Berlyne), Amelia Hogue and Jake Ashley; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

All funeral services will be private in accordance with state and federal guidelines. The Rev. Chris Ashley and the Rev. Johnny Prater will officiate with entombment in Rome Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Womack, Mark Morgan, Jon Headrick, Mark Davenport, Austin Bennett, Blake Bishop, Brandon Bishop, Jake Ashley, Bobby Spires and Bradley Womack.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Thomas Simpson, Dr. Dilawar Kahn, Dr. Amar Singh and their nursing staff as well as Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.