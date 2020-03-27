Mrs. Rosemarie Dorsam Bates, age 75, of Silver Creek, slipped into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Bates was born in Germany on May 6, 1944, daughter of the late Walter Dorsam and the late Albertine Wiesler Dorsam. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Erskine Bates.

She loved Jesus more than life itself. She was a student of the Bible and an avid crafter and gardener. She was a member of the Believers’ Voice of Victory E Church and believed that faith was the victory in all things. She will be greatly missed by all of us, but we take comfort in knowing she is finally home with her Lord and family.

Survivors include two daughters, Angelika Mayer (Don), Lindale, and Monika Wynd, Silver Creek; two sons, Michael White (Donna), Rome, and Steven Bates, Silver Creek; 6 grandchildren, Brandi Lamar (Justin), Taylor Bates, Ashlyn Bates, Joshua Mayer, Nadia Flowers (Josh), and Maddie Culberson; 4 great grandchildren, Weston, Walker & Wyatt Lamar and Olivia Flowers.

In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Bates will be cremated, and the family will have a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.