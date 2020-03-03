Mrs. Peggy JoAnn Burton, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a local healthcare facility following a long illness.

Mrs. Burton was born in Kingston, GA on September 18, 1930, the daughter of the late Calvin and Jessie Moore.

She lived in Kingston, GA most of her life and raised her two sons, the late John “Ashley” Burton, Sr. and the late Robert Steven “Stevie” Burton with her late husband, Calvin Burton. As a homemaker, Mrs. Burton spent her days cooking, sewing and gardening of which she excelled. She proudly displayed her “Garden of the Month” sign many times in her yard. She played as hard as she worked and had many close friends with whom she travelled the world. She was an avid reader and loved music. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, her husband, and her sons, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Pratt Jolly and Imogene Moore Hood.

Mrs. Burton is survived by her grandchildren, Alison Smith (Adam), and Bliss Burton, all of Rome, John Burton (Katie) of Ft. Mill, SC, and Benjamin Burton of Kingston; her great grandsons, Ryan, Drew, and Alex Smith, and Camron Burton; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Kingston Cemetery with her grandson, John Burton, officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.