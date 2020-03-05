MRS. MARCELA CECILIA MORENO NUNEZ, age 68, of Menlo, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her residence. She was born on November 22, 1951 in San Fernando, Chile to the late Jorge Moreno and Amada Nunez. She was a kindergarten teacher for the Chile military.

Surviving are husband, Luis Gabriel Esteva Somoza; daughter and son-in-law, Carolina and Jason Wright; grandchildren, Ava Wright, Sawyer Wright, and Aiden Wright; sisters, Paulina Moreno and Paz Moreno; brother, Cristian Moreno.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, March 4th, at 5:00 P.M. From the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Wright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or Heyman Hospice of Rome.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Marcela Cecilia Moreno Nunez.