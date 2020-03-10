Mrs. Joyce Linda Williams Savage-Jones, age 76, of Silver Creek, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Savage-Jones was born in Floyd County, Georgia on March 18, 1943, daughter of the late W. B. Williams and the late Ada Collins Williams. She was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Randy Davenport, by three brothers, Bobby, Robert & David Williams, and by a sister, Doris McClung. Prior to becoming disabled, Mrs. Savage-Jones worked for Champion Garments. She was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Kenneth Jones, to whom she was married on April 26, 1976; seven children, Linda Henson (Johathan), Dallas, Michael Savage (Donna), Aragon, Lisa Davenport, Rome, Kenneth Jones (Peri), Silver Creek, David Jones (Susie), Armuchee, Susan Reinhardt (Peter), Boaz, AL, and Cindy Sanders (Rusty), Lindale; 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rayford Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Active, Jason Mendez, Casey Jones, Drew Jones, Dustin Jones, Matthew Sanders and Austin Sanders. Honorary: Kendall & Keelan Long.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.