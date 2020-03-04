Mrs. Helen Jean Sims, age 72, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday morning, March 2, 2020, in a local hospital following a brief illness.

Mrs. Sims was born in Gadsden, AL, on July 23, 1947, daughter of the late Alvin Lee Dobbins and Eunice Walls Dobbins. She was a graduate of Walnut Grove High School and moved to the Shannon area in the early 1980s. For a number of years, Mrs. Sims was employed with Outboard Marine Corporation in Calhoun, GA, retiring in 2000. She loved working in her garden, raising different flowers and vegetables. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sims was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Edwin “Bud” Sims, on October 30, 2018, whom she married November 12, 1966. A brother, Joe Ray Dobbins, and two sisters, Joyce Holcomb and Edith Gillilan, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Sims is survived by two daughters and son-in-law, Angela Darlene McGuire of Shannon, and Amy Carol Cothran and her husband, Butch, of Lindale GA; two sons and daughter-in-law, Darrell Edwin Sims of Scottsville, GA, and Shane Lee Sims and his wife, Christy, of Rome. Twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sims will be Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Sims’ family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

