Mrs. Glenda Faye Brumbelow Lewis, age 81, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday evening, March 9, 2020, at her son’s residence.

Mrs. Lewis, known by family and friends as “Meme”, was born in Aragon, GA on November 5, 1938, daughter of the late Noble Andrew Brumbelow and the late Lillie Bell Adams Brumbelow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. “Jimmy” Lewis, Sr., and by a son, Jeffrey Lee Lewis. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Lewis was employed with Belk here in Rome for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church and the Thankful Sunday School Class

Survivors include her son, James E. “Jimmy” Lewis, Jr. (Pam), Rome; 4 grandchildren, Meredith Hufstetler (Jonathan), Killeen, TX, Jake Lewis (Emily), Reading, PA, Dalton Tison (Ashley), Rome, and Shelby Tison, Carrollton; 3 great grandchildren, Nora and Freya Hufstetler, both of Killeen, TX, and Hattie Lewis, Reading, PA; a sister, Gail Cothran (Carl), Rome; a sister-in-law, Anne Lovell (Dennis), Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 1pm at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Friday from 11am until the service hour.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church on Friday at 12:30pm: Jonathan Hufstetler, Dalton Tison, Carl Cothran, Jake Lewis, Dennis Lovell, Ben Hixson, and Chris Ridling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, 735 Old Summerville Road, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.