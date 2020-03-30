Mrs. Dorma L. Roberson, age 86, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on January 19, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Evan Dale and Dora Mae Smith Dale.

Mrs. Roberson is survived by her children, Gary and Kitty Carr of Macedonia Il., Janet and Larry Mosley of Cedartown Ga., Randy and Yvonne Carr of Bradley Il., Russell and Manju Carr of Keller Tx.; sister, Mary and Bob Cohoon of Oklahoma City Ok.; grandchildren, David Carr, Lisa Carr, Diane and Trent Tracy, Kevin and Ray Mosley, and Bobby Carr; step-grandchildren, Randy and Lisa Maxwell, Ricky and Mary Maxwell, Karan Oberoi and Kanchan Kooner; and a number great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Roberson is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Roberson; parents and brother, James Dale.

A private graveside service for Mrs. Roberson will be held for the family, with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers; Kevin Mosley, Larry Mosley, Trent Tracy, Anthony Osborn and David Smith.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Dorma L. Roberson.