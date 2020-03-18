Mrs. Cathy Joann Stout, age 64, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Stout was born in Rome, GA on February 23, 1956, daughter of Kate Pearson Stapleton. She was a graduate of East Rome High School and was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. At the time of her death, she was the Manager of Darlington Mobile Home Village.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Kenneth Stout, Sr; 2 sons, Freddy Stout, Jr., and Nicholas Brent Stout, both of Rome; 4 grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Helen Cook, Rome.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1pm at The Way of The Cross Church. The Rev. Donald Lindsey and the Rev. Scotty Pressley will officiate.

The family will receive friends at The Way of the Cross Church on Saturday, from 12 noon until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

