Mr. William Larry Fallin, age 79, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Larry was born in Thomaston, GA on April 19, 1940, the son of the late Arthur Thomas Fallin and the late Frankie Denham Fallin. He retired from National Boiler where he served as Purchasing Manager. He also served in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Sherwood Fallin.

Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Hazel Janell Hardeman Fallin; his two sons, William Keith Fallin (Chandra) and Thomas Kevin Fallin (Kimberly); his grandchildren, Blake Fallin (Constance), Brandon Fallin, Kristen Tucker (Taylor), Kaylee Gibson (Zack) and Karson Fallin; his great grandchildren, Colton, SophieLee, Isaac, Karoline and Ridge; his brothers, Thomas Neal Fallin (Patricia) of Riverdale, GA and Cary Durwood Fallin (Sue) of Easley, SC; several nieces and nephews.

All services will be private in accordance to Federal and State Ordinances. Interment will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.