Mr. Scotty Lee Epperson, age 85, of Rome, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Mr. Epperson was born in Rome, Georgia on October 30, 1934, son of the late Verner Lee Epperson and the late Carolyn Hufstetler Epperson. He worked for 22 years at Celanese and then retired from Bekaert Steel where he worked for 22 years. He attended Doyle Road Baptist Church. Mr. Epperson loved woodworking and carpentry.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Ruth Murphy Epperson, to whom he was married on April 25, 1957; a daughter, Lisa Epperson Reid (Ray), Collinsville; two sons, Dudley Epperson (Terri), Rome, and Dewayne Epperson, Silver Creek; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a sister, JoAnn McNeely, Fayetteville, NC; a brother, Robert J. Epperson, Enterprise, AL; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Earl Vaughn and the Rev. Jeff Hulsey officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of Dudley & Terri Epperson.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 2:30pm and include, Eddie Baker, Mark Culp, Stacy Cantrell, Jeff Bennett, Kenneth Cromer and Tyler Pavlovsky.

