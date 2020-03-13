Mr. Ronnie Lee Mull, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Mull was born in Trion, Georgia on February 9, 1947, son of the late Jack Howell Mull and the late Mamie Surell “Sue” Floyd Mull. He was a graduate of East Rome High School and attended Shorter College for 2 years until the outbreak of the Vietnam War at which time he joined the Army Reserves. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended Pisgah Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mr. Mull worked for 45 years with Southern Bell, Bell South and AT&T with the last 38 years being in management. He was the 4th generation to live on the family farm and enjoyed spending time when he was off taking care of its 200 acres. Ronnie was an avid saltwater fisherman and enjoyed being with family and friends at their home away from home at Laguna Beach, Florida for more than 30 years. He was loved and admired by many.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janis Bagley Mull, to whom he was married on April 5, 1967; a son, Jason Lee Mull, Rome; a daughter, Jessica Ashlee Mull, Rome; a grandson, Jaedon Lee Harmon; a granddaughter, Dariana Cara Mull; a first cousin that was like a brother, William “Billy” McCollum.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Dr. Jerry Dudley will officiate.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:15 until 3:45pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.