Mr. Robert Stanley “Bob” Hopper, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Hopper was born in Rabun Gap, Georgia on September 6, 1944, son of the late Raleigh and Erie Hopper. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Hopper, by a stepson, Christopher Jones, and by a brother, Bud Hopper. Mr. Hopper was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He received his BS degree in Medical Technology from the University of West Georgia and worked for 33 years in the Lab at Floyd Medical Center. He later worked with Ferne & Bob Gibson doing estate sales. Mr. Hopper attended The Church at Liberty Square and enjoyed meeting with the Georgia Mountain Music Club on Wednesdays.

Survivors include his wife, Rita Fraser Hopper, to whom he was married on September 15, 2012; a son, Stanley Hopper, Rome; a stepson, Zachery Fraser (Marie), Rome; four grandchildren, Madison Hopper, Liam Fraser, Aidan Fraser and Evelyn Fraser; a sister-in-law, Debbie Bolt; a nephew, Alan Hopper.

In accordance with local, state and federal guidelines a private graveside service will be held at Rome Memorial Park. The Rev. Barry Garland will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Compassionate Paws at www.romepaws.org.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.