Mr. Robert Gerald “Jerry” Cordle, Jr. age 71 of Gaylesville, Alabama passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Cordle was born in Trion, Georgia on February 27, 1949, son of the late Robert Gerald Cordle, Sr. and Goldie Sue Thomas Cordle Patty. He was retired from the United States Air Force, where he was an Inventory Management Specialist and was also retired from the State of Georgia, working at Northwest Regional Hospital as a warehouse manager. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cordle was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Clarice Cordle and a sister, Linda Sue Cordle.

Mr. Cordle is survived by his partner, Richard G. Oakes; son, Micheal P. Cordle; daughters and sons-in-law, Shawna and Danny Greene and Monica and Matt Weaver; brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Tammy Cordle; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Kelsey Hurst; 9 grandchildren, two great grandchildren; his 5 yorkies, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cordle will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will received friends Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. At other hours the family may be contacted at their respective homes.

Private Interment and Graveside Services including Full Military Honors for Mr. Cordle will be held in the coming days at the West Hill Cemetery.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.