Mr. Mickey Allen Ledbetter, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at a local assisted living facility.

Mr. Ledbetter was born in Trion, GA on October 17, 1929, to the late Marvin Elmer Ledbetter and the late Lillie Mae Gray Ledbetter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Ledbetter, and by 4 brothers, Elmer Gray Ledbetter, Windell Ledbetter, Larry Ledbetter and Doug Ledbetter. Mr. Ledbetter was a veteran of both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force. After serving our country, Mr. Ledbetter was an auto dealer for many years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Orlando.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Wendy Ledbetter Payne (Butch), Rome, and Dita Ledbetter, Winter Park, FL; 3 grandchildren, Tiffany Horton (Chris), Armuchee, Trey Payne (Mary Margaret), Rome, and Payton Guest (Jacob), Rome; 2 great-grandchildren, Sam and Duke Horton, Rome; 2 sisters, Carolyn Wyatt, Summerville, and Nancy Farley, Summerville; a brother, Stanley Ledbetter, Seguin, TX; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Dr. Joel Snider officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10am until 10:45am at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: David Payne, Trey Payne, Chris Horton and Jacob Guest.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of arrangements.