Mr. Kelly Devon Owens, age 83, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Owens was born in Chattooga County, GA on May 17, 1936, son of the late William Leonard Owens and the late Bertha Caldwell Owens. He was a graduate of Summerville High School and was a member of New Armuchee Baptist Church. Mr. Owens was a former employee of the Lindale Mill, serving there for 10 years, and later was employed at General Electric for 31 years. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ray Owens and DeForest (Pete) Owens.

Mr. Owens loved playing golf with his buddies and spending time at the farm where he grew up on Little Sand Mountain.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Floyd Owens, to whom he was married for 64 years; his daughter, Janet Holsomback (Eddy), Armuchee; his granddaughter, Megan Lovell (Adam); his grandson, Eric Holsomback (Kayla); his great grandson Rhett Lovell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel. The Rev. Dr. David Howard will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 12 noon until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, at 1:30 pm on Monday and include: Claude Kail, Robert Shiflett, Dan Owens, Max Floyd, Kenn Griffith, and Phil Clay.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.