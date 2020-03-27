Mr. John “Pop” Moschak, age 93, of Augusta, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, March 25, 2020, in an Augusta, hospital.

“Pop” as most people knew him was a true gentleman. He was born in Binghamton, NY, on October 9, 1926, son of the late George Moschak, Sr, and Olena Karcaba Moschak. Pop was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Navy. He retired in 1991 from Vol T. Blacknall Co. as Vice President of Operations. Pop’s selfless heart and gentle spirit always showed concern for others rather than himself. His soft spoken demeaner would always leave you feeling better for having spent time with him. Pop’s true passion was spending time with his family. He cherished any time spent with those he loved most. Most of all, he loved gathering for holidays and birthday celebrations, which always included a good meal and family time. Pop was a devout Christian, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband of 70 years to the true love of his life Margaret Robinson Moschak, whom he married December 17, 1949. His love for God, his family, and his wife was evident in his daily life. A kind man in every way, his humbleness and genuine love of others touched many hearts and lives over his 93 years. Although he will be truly missed, his legacy will continue to inspire all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Pop was preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Gardner, Marge Pragacz, Helen Hudanich and two brothers, Mike Moschak, George Moschak, Jr.

Pop is survived by his wife, Margaret Robinson Moschak, one daughter, Pamela Moschak King and her husband, Steve King, Sr.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Emma Moschak, and Brad and Beverley Moschak; a sister, Rosalie Mittelstadt; a brother, Edward Moschak. Nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relative and friends also survive.

All services are private in accordance with governmental guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, or to The Claiborne at West Lake, 557 Fury Ferry Road, Augusta, GA, 30907.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John M. “Pop” Moschak.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John “Pop” Moschak, please visit our floral store.