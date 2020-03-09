Mr. James Howard McEver, Jr., age 71, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at a local healthcare facility following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mr. McEver was born in Rome, GA on January 3, 1949, the son of the late James Howard McEver, Sr. and the late Thelma Wallace McEver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Cooper McEver. He was of the Christian faith. Mr. McEver worked at Geo Specialty Chemicals in the I. T. Department most of his career. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his sons, Miles McEver, Cave Spring, and Cody McEver, Rome; his daughter, Keidrah Wilson (Brian), Rome; two grandchildren, Brinley Wilson and Mari Klaire Wilson; two sisters, Virginia McEver and Mary Hamilton; nieces and nephews,

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Georgia National Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2:00 pm until the service time.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.