Mr. Gregory Alan Martin, age 49, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Martin was born in Rome, GA on August 31, 1970, son of the late Eugene Ray Martin and the late Mary Louise Adcock Martin. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School and was a retired Civil Service employee. He had served in the Georgia National Guard and United States Army Reserve and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Angel Nichole Thomas Martin, Claxton, GA; a son, Dustin Gregory Martin, Rome; a daughter, Taylor Allyn Martin, Rome; a step-son, William Blake Brannen, Claxton, GA; a sister, Carla Utt, Rome; a grandson, Logan Martin, Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Pastor Neil Hopper officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12:30pm until the service hour. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of his sister, Carla Utt.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.