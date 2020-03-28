Mr. Gary Graves Miller, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away Friday morning, March 27, 2020, at a local hospital.

Mr. Miller was born in Everett Springs, GA on June 12, 1937, son of the late Jefferson Quinton Miller and the late Hazel Holsomback Miller.

Mr. Miller attended Everett Springs Elementary School and graduated from Armuchee High School. He attended Mercer University and the University of West Georgia. Gary was a U. S. Army veteran, serving in the 4th Armored Division in Germany from 1960-1962. He attended projection school and later showed training films to the troops and served as Company Postal Clerk. He was selected as “Soldier of the Month” during his overseas service. Gary had a 40 year career in food service with Armour & Co. and Sysco Food Service. He retired in 2000 as District Manager for Sysco in South Georgia and Northern Florida.

An active Mason and Shriner, he was a 60 year member of the Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 F. & A. M. Gary was a member of the Yaarab Shrine where he was Captain of the Honda Motorcycle Unit and the Dune Buggy unit. He served as President of the Yaarab Motor Corps, was a member of the Yaarab Cabiri, was Chaplain of the Rome Shrine Club and served as Captain of the Rome Motor Corps for 2 years. While living in Macon, Gary was a member of the Al Sihah Shrine Center and the Al Sihah Motor Corps. He served as President of the International Shrine Motor Corps (1993-1994), Imperial Aide to the Outer Guard and served as its Captain the following year. He was Past Potentate of the Al Sihah Shrine, member of the Al Sihah Shrine Cabiri and was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Gary was on the Divan and Past Potentate of the Al Sihah Shrine in 1992. Upon his return to the Rome area, he organized the first high school girls fast-pitch softball tournament to benefit the Shriner’s Hospitals. Gary helped to organize the first Shrine Night at the Rome Braves game on July 21, 2016.

Gary was a member of the Low 12 Club of Floyd County and the Ruritan Club, where he was instrumental in organizing the first Ruritan Car Show. He served on the Floyd County Alcohol Control Commission, was appointed to the Floyd Urban Transportation Advisory Board, was a member of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Posse and was a member of the American Legion Post #5 in Rome. An avid NASCAR fan, he and his brother, Charlie, attended the Inaugural Daytona 500 in 1959, and also attended 2019 61st running. He was an honorary member of the #82 Mark Stahl Nascar Race team in 1987 and was a race fan his entire life. He was a devoted fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed spending time at his condo at Perdido Key, looking at the ocean, hearing the waves, and enjoying the white sand. Gary was a member of Everett Springs Baptist Church and was currently a faithful member of West Rome United Methodist Church. He was “born again” on August 19, 1952 at the revival at Everett Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Faye Miller, and son, Barry Scott Miller, Rome; brothers, Charlie (Mary Ann) Miller, Armuchee, Ronnie (Janice) Miller, Rutledge, GA, and Mike (Cinda) Miller, Montgomery, AL; step-son, Tony (Marie) Burkett, Dalton; step-daughter, Cindy (Charlie) Alford, Rome; grandchildren, Ashley (Noah) Landwerlen, Amanda Miller (Karol) Chudy, Amanda (Blake) Smith, Lyndsey (Broc) Hinckley, Candice (James) Barnette, Jarred (Kayla) Burkett, and David Burkett; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mr. Miller will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.