Mr. G.F. Timmerman, age 81 of Trion, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Redmond Medical Center.

Mr. Timmerman was born on February 6, 1939, son of the late Goody Frank Timmerman and Fannie Louise Sexton Timmerman. He was a veteran of The United States Navy, and formerly owned and operated the Timmerman T.V. Service and T&D Shoes.

Mr. Timmerman is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sue Timmerman; daughter and son-in-law, Traci & Labron Doss, sisters and brother-in-law, Charlene Timmerman, and Betty & Leroy Saarinen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bobbie & Jim Ball; 3 grandchildren, Nikki & Allan Smith, Hunter Teems, and Kenzie Doss; 4 great-grandchildren, Aiden Hall, Layton Hall, Daisy Smith, and Kylan Smith; and number of nieces & nephews.

Graveside and Interment Services for Mr. Timmerman will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in Green Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Jimmy Carl Ball officiating. Pallbearers will be Hunter Teems, Jordan Willingham, Kalen Willingham, Labron Doss, Randy Teems and Allan Smith.

Mr. Timmerman will remain at the Coffman Funeral Home, however there will be no public visitation.

The family, as well as the staff of Coffman Funeral Home, ask that you take into consideration the health of yourself and others, as well as the government suggestions that pertain to social gatherings, and take proper precautions should you plan to attend the graveside services for Mr. Timmerman.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. G.F. Timmerman. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.