Mr. Christopher Scott “Slim” Lewis, age 45 of Summerville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in a sudden accident.

Chris was born in Rome, Georgia on May 29, 1974, son of Scottie Clark Lewis and Cynthia Hope Smith Cotten. He was employed with Triple J Logging and loved to draw, and was an avid car and truck enthusiast. Chris was preceded in death by a daughter, Kaylee Chamblee Lewis and grandparents, Mary Johnston and Bobby and Molee Miller.

Chris is survived by his wife, Lisa Lewis; parents, Scottie Lewis and Cindy and Jim Cotten; step-daughters, Amber Bachelor, Abbie Wells and Emily Bachelor; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services for Chris will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Payne and Mr. Jim Cotten officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Rogers, Jason Wells, Michael White, Tad Allen, Austin Kendrick and Kevin Rollins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jessie Adams, Jamie Dawson, Jason Dawson, Josh Dawson and Wade Laney.

Chris will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Chris Scott "Slim" Lewis.