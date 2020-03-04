Mr. Charles Robert “Sam” Samuels, age 76, of Cedartown, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at a local hospital.

Sam was born in Urbana, IL on August 26, 1943, son of the late Melvin Robert Samuels and the late Helen Faye Campbell Samuels. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Louise Samuels, by his second wife, Patricia Elaine Samuels, and by a daughter, Lisa Darlene Crowder-Ball. Sam was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was of the Methodist faith and was a member of the American Legion. Sam worked as a mechanic at several automobile dealerships in the area, retiring from Bob Williams Dodge, where he worked for many years.

Survivors include a son, Chuck Samuels; a granddaughter, Sarah Putnal; a great grandson, Jonathan “J. D.” Pegg; a brother, Perry Samuels; several nieces, nephews; many friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11:30am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Danny Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery at 2pm with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from until 9:30am until the service hour.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 11am and include: Active: Reggie Poole, Billy Harrison, Darrin Tuck, Corey Pegg, Bill Clanton and David Marshall. Honorary: R. H. “Dick” Parker, Jr. and Jon Pegg.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.