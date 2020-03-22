Mr. Chandler F. Taylor, age 80, of Lindale, GA, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at the residence of his daughter.

Mr. Taylor was born in Floyd County, GA on June 2, 1939, son of the late Leon Taylor and the late Willie Everett Roach. He was also preceded in death by a great grandson, J. C. Newberry, by a sister, Bonita Waddell, and by 4 brothers, Buddy Taylor, Harold Taylor, Jimmy Roach, and J. D. Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a veteran of the United States Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with General Electric here in Rome for 29 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, the former Susan Moore, to whom he was married on January 23, 1960; 3 daughters, Denise Newberry, Rome, Cheryl Herring, Lindale, and Allison Grant (Tommy), Lindale; 8 grandchildren, Autumn Barnes (Jimmy), Silver Creek, B. J. Herring (Brooke), Powder Springs, John Newberry (Jamie), Carrollton, Sunni Newberry, Rome, Taylor Grant, Lindale, Mallory Tillery (Kevin), Rome, Savannah Newberry, Lindale, and Hannah Newberry, California; 3 great grandchildren, McCain and Troy Barnes, both of Silver Creek, and Audrey Tillery, Rome; 3 sisters, Kathy Robinson, Newnan, Shirley Jones and Linda Conway, both of Grantsville; 3 brothers, Wayne Taylor, Aragon, Ron Taylor, Snellville, and Bobby Taylor (Judy), Dallas; nieces and nephews.

All funeral services will be private in accordance with state and federal guidelines. The Rev. Eric Whelchel and the Rev. Stevie Waddell will officiate with interment in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: John Newberry, B. J. Herring, Kevin Tillery, Jimmy Barnes, Tommy Grant, McCain Barnes, and Troy Barnes.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.