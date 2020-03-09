On March 5, 2020, Morgan Renee Rentz passed away from a sudden illness at the age of 20.

Morgan was a 2017 graduate of Armuchee High School, where she was a cheerleader for the Armuchee High Basketball teams and a member of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA). She was a student at Georgia Highlands College in Rome, GA, pursuing a degree in Elementary Education. She worked part-time at Renaissance Marquis Assisted Living and recently with Starbucks Coffee. Morgan was a huge fan of the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Lowndes High Vikings football teams.

Morgan will be remembered by family and friends for her kind, sweet, loving spirit that combined with her sense of humor, could make the worst of times better. Her personality filled the room and she had an ability to connect to people that made them feel special. In a final act of goodwill for others, she chose to generously donate her organs.

Morgan is survived by her parents, Gary and Donna Rentz, her sister, Rachel Rentz, and grandmother, Jeanette Rentz, all of Rome, GA; grandmother, Nancy Howell of Valdosta, GA, as well as her Great Aunt, Sandy Hagen of Valdosta, GA; Uncle Terry and Aunt Rebecca Rentz of Helena, AL; Uncle Mike and Dawn Howell, and her cousin, Lailee, of Chelsea, AL. She is survived by many more relatives and wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Jack Rentz, Huey Howell and Sam Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Clyde Hampton conducting the graveside service.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5 until 8 pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Jeremy Dunagan, Rex Campbell, Scott Brock, Dennis Ratliff, Jason Carter, Hayward Becton, Parker Reeder, and Payton Carter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made and noted as, “In Honor of Morgan Rentz” to: Tennessee Donor Services, Attention: Lisa Easterling, 1600 Hayes Street, Suite 300, Nashville, TN 37203.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.