Miss Stella Paige “Super Stella” Burnette, age 5 of Adairsville, Georgia fought her final fight and won her war, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence.

Miss Stella was born in Rome, Georgia on June 15, 2014, daughter of Adam Uriah Burnette and Tiffany Shae Helms Burnette. She was a member of the Remnant Church in Adairsville, where she loved attending the children’s church, and was amember of the Pre-K class at Grace Academy. Miss Stella loved to sing, dance and worship Jesus. She loved to paint and draw and loved being silly and dressing up, as long as she didn’t have to put on a dress. Miss Stella was preceded in death by her grandfather, “Bubbles” Burnette; and great grandparents, Jerrell Hogue, Bobby and Margie Helms, Shirley and William Pena and Sock and Helen Burnette.

Miss Stella is survived by her parents, Adam and Tiffany Burnette; brothers, Baxley Burnette and Tripper Burnette; her baby and furry companion, Chewbacca Chuck Norris “Chewie” Burnette; grandparents, Stephen and Amy Helms, Missy and Rick Sloss and Theresa Pena; great grandmother, Nancy Hogue; aunts and uncles, Neveah Helms, Chevee Helms, Season Helms-Flores and Jose Flores, Toni Helms and Andrew Albright; Steven Co-Ray Helms, II, Anthony Helms, Rebekah Irvin, Richard Burnette, Paul Irvin and Mitzi Burnette; cousins, Jaycie Helms, Jarrett Helms, Seren Flores, Josia Flores; and a number of additional cousins, family members and friends.

Funeral Services for Miss Stella will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Remnant Church in Adairsville with Pastor Andrew Hight officiating. Interment will be in the Green Hills Memory Gardens.

Miss Stella will be in state at the Remnant Church in Adairsville, where the family will receive friends Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour.

