Miss Eunice Inez Lewis, age 96, of Adairsville, Georgia, (Folsom Community) passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the residence of her niece and surrounded by family and friends. Her passing joined her with her parents, the late Alfred Marshall Lewis and Esther Belcher Lewis, and her sisters and brothers-in-law Edna Lewis and Phillip W. Head; Geraldine Lewis and Horton Head; Maxine Lewis Cobb; many other family members and friends, including special friends Myrtle Dinning and Barbara Towe Womack.



Born in Bartow County, Georgia, on September 17, 1923, Miss Lewis was a life-long resident of the Folsom Community, attended Folsom Academy, and was a graduate of Adairsville High School. She was employed for a few years at EZ Mills in Cartersville before pursuing her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her love of nursing was shown through the care of the patients of the late Dr. James Jenkins, Dr. Richard Leigh, and Dr. Billy Burk, where she encouraged and assisted thousands of ladies through their journeys of pregnancy. After 40 plus years of nursing, she concluded her career at Northwest Georgia OBGYN at the age of 80. Her passion for others was lifelong as she cared for her family, members of the community, and others in surrounding areas.



She is the oldest member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church, where she was a dedicated worshipper for more than 70 years. She actively served by filling many church offices including Sunday school teacher, church clerk¸ WMU officer, and an exemplary and influential choir member. In their young days, she and her siblings sang together in a gospel quartet. The Lewis Sisters, as they were known, blessed congregations in Bartow and surrounding counties. One of her favorite scriptures was I Corinthians 13, which she sought to follow and convey to everyone she met.

Miss Lewis is survived by her nieces and their husbands, Marcelle and George Onstott and Dr. Phyllis and Jimmy Wood; a nephew and his wife, Lewis and Ronnie Cobb, brother-in-law Robert Cobb, all of Adairsville. She is also survived by great nephews Phillip Onstott, Jeff and Jarrod Wood, Lance and Chad Hughes; great niece Leighann Cobb Gaines. Surviving special friends include Ann Winters, Gwendolyn Cobb, Shelba Causby, and Kim Glossom.



Services honoring her life will be held at Cedar Creek Baptist Church on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. with Rev. Terry Combs officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot of Hayes Cemetery near Adairsville. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeff and Jarrod Wood, Bryant Onstott, Lewis Cobb, and Lance and Chad Hughes. Honorary pallbearers will include Jackie Dinning, Jerry White, Greg Bowen, David Williams, Gary Copley, Buddy Bagley, E.B. Adcock, Jimmy Condra, Charles Barton, Robert Cobb, and Jerry Cochran.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, at Barton Funeral Home 4 – 8 p.m. after which the body will be moved to the home of her niece in the Folsom Community and remain there until the funeral hour.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Affinis Hospice of Cartersville and, as always and through the generations, to Barton Funeral Home of Adairsville for the love and care extended to Miss Lewis and her family.