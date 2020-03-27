Miss Elizabeth Lacey Culberson, age 33, of Adairsville, passed away March 26, 2020, at Floyd Medical Center.

She was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, June 17, 1986, to Rusty Culberson and Theresa Ann Carter Culberson. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist and a previous member of North Metro First Baptist Church. She attended Truett McConnell University and North Georgia College. Lacey cherished her time with family and friends and all the memories they made. In a house full of Georgia fans she really relished in rooting “Roll Tide”. A true fashionista, she loved a good outfit and a cute pair of heels. Her contagious smile and big heart will be missed by all she knew. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bill Carter and uncle, Brian Culberson.

Survivors include her parents, Rusty and Theresa Culberson; sisters, Ami and Ty Jones and Sarah and Glenn Mitchell; niece, Piper Jones; grandparents, Earl and Joyce Culberson and Kayne Cater; uncle, Lee Carter; aunts, Brenda Holiday and Kim Carver; several cousins and dear friends.

Private funeral services will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home with Dr. Frank Cox and Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville.

A celebration of Lacey’s life will be held at a later date.