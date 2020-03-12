Georgia State Patrol Trooper First Class Stan Smith, who is based in Rome has, been named the state’s Georgia State Trooper of the Year.

Prior to joining the GSP, Smith was a deputy sheriff in Chattooga County for 22 years.

Last year Smith made more than 1,100 traffic contacts, which is over 400 more than the closet trooper.

“Considering the changes in Georgia’s distracted driving laws, Tfc. Smith put particular emphasis on educating the public on the dangers associated with distracted driving and made more than 500 contacts with drivers who were driving while distracted,” Sgt. Logan Gass, commander of Rome Post 38 said. “The motorists were either warned, cited appropriately, then educated as necessary.”