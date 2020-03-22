Below is a list we are compiling of local restaurants and specials/devlivery fees. If you are a local restaurant please email us at [email protected] to include any specials or if you are delivering and your fees.

Ana’s Rotolo – FREE delivery with 5 orders discounted family specials ($44.99) Check out other specials on their Facebook https://www.facebook.com/anasrotolos/ or cal 706-528-4139

Jeffersons (Rome) – Call your order in & we will have it ready for you when you get here!!! (706)378-0222 Plus get a FREE half order of fried pickle with $25 order

Gondola – Call today 706 2918080 for delivery ,carry out all food items .

McDonalds – Take out only

Crawdaddy’s – Take out only – 706-237-7775

El Zarape – Take out only – 706-295-5330

Mellow Mushroom – take out only – 706-234-9000

Moes BBQ – take out or delivery (over $50) 706-622-2977

Outback Steak House – take out or delivery – 706-235-3233

Roma Mia Ristorante Italiano – Roma Mia Ristorante Italiano is still open for ToGo orders and curbside pick up! Located at 3401 Martha Berry Hwy.

706-291-1881

Pasquales Pizza has a drive thru window. You can call in your order ahead of time or order online at pasquales.org. We are also still delivering

Forrest Barber will remain open from 8:30-5 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8:30-12 on Saturdays? We are ensuring that the shop remains under 10 people at a time and all the chairs are sanitized after each person

Bluefin Sushi & Grill is still open regular hours and offering our full menu. Please give us a call to place your to go orders. We are happy to provide curbside service at this time as well. Give us a call to get your sushi and hibachi fix today!

Mountains Ice Cream – We are offering To-Go & Curbside service. Hours: 3pm-9pm Monday thru Saturday. Call 706-314-6681 to place your order. We have menus posted on social media as well as on our door.

RYAN’S STEAK HOUSE. is open for to takeout or curbside pick – up order in- store, online,or by phone (706) 234-7973

Dirttown Deli and General Store off of Highway 27 will now be offering pickup orders. Call in your order at (706)-857-1589 and call AGAIN when you arrive. We will bring your order to your car and anything else you need! Feel free to request coffee, sodas, milk, snacks, groceries, and any general goods with your purchase.

Dragon Drive-in – We will be open from 6-2pm for Drive thru, carry out, & deliveries. 706)235-8900

Buffalo’s cafe – 440 Shorter Avenue. Offering take out, grub hub, dinner delivered and Chow now. Chow now pick up only.

General Medicine, Inc. is in Cedartown and is a hometown, independent, family medical clinic. We offer a telemedicine service. All one needs is access to the internet. Once an appointment has been made a link is provided to join the virtual waiting room. Once the visit is completed, medications can be electronically prescribed, if indicated.

Vallarta Taqueria in Rome, GA 301652115 Shorter Ave(706) 237-7471

Vallarta Mexican Restaurant inDalton, Ga 30721801 E. Walnut Ave(706) 529- 6375

Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Ringgold inRinggold, GA 3073623 Legion St. (Plaza Shopping Center)(706) 965-4274

Olive Garden is offering free delivery for orders over $40 (fees waived), and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment and carside pick-up. Starting Monday, March 23, for $12.99 guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.

LongHorn Steakhouse has To Go service available, with many locations offering curbside ordering and pickup. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com

Giggity’s Sports Carb – take over and curbside – call 706-204-8173, hours Tuesday- Sunday 11 pm

Applebees.com – free delivery through mobile app. Also at this time we are offering our Carside To Go service out of our front door. Call it in. Pull up to the front curb and we’ll bring it to your car.

Other delivery options available:DoorDashUberGrubHub

Jerusalem grill is also open for Carry out and delivery for all locations and we also provide delivery GrubHub as well you