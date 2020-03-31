Rome, Georgia has been a “hot bed” for the COVID-19 virus and the community has been working diligently to help others any way they can.

For Dr. Matt McClain with Rome Radiology his purpose is to help create a therapeutic remedy for those who contract the virus.

With the help from Redmond Regional Medical Center, as well as Floyd Medical Center Dr. McClain hopes that the developing procedure will help save lives in not only Floyd County, but the world.

Watch as Dr. McClain gives the details of what plasma therapy hopes to do.