Floyd Medical Center saw a jump over the past 24 hours in its COVID-19 numbers. on March 24, 2020 at 1pm, the hospital reported 9 confirmed cases with 15 PUI,

Redmond Regional Medical Center posted 4 positive with 19 PUIs.

Yesterday Floyd posted 7 confirmed with PUI’s. Redmond posted 4 positive with 20 PUIs.

Cartersville Medical Center post 75 confirmed.