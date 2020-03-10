A Lindale, Georgia man is behind bars after attempting to elude officers during a pursuit early Sunday morning.

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, a ‘Lookout’ was issued for a GMC Jimmy stolen from Cedar Bluff, possibly headed toward Georgia on Highway 9. Deputy Seth Rochester and Deputy Ethan Heard were in the area and Deputy Heard spotted the vehicle Highway 9 and Highway 35.

After running the vehicles license plate, Deputy Heard attempted to conduct a traffic stop and that’s when the driver accelerated attempting to elude officers. Sheriff Shaver stated that the pursuit reached speeds of 90 miles per hour at times.

9-1-1 Dispatchers notified deputies that the driver may have possibly had a gun inside the vehicle and at one point during the pursuit, deputies observed him with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand.

The pursuit came to an end on County Road 117 after the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed – he managed to bail on foot before he was apprehended by deputies after falling while trying to get away.

25 year old Thomas Dustin Douglas of Lindale was booked taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of Attempting to Elude, Theft of Property 1st Degree and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree.

He is currently being held on a $9000 bond.

From WEIS radio