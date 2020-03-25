Leonard Howard Abernathy Jr., age 67, of Rome passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at a local hospital.

Leonard was born April 26, 1952 in Floyd County GA., to the late Leonard Howard Abernathy Sr. and Eloise Wright Abernathy. Mr. Abernathy was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1973. He also worked at Bekaert for 36 years before retiring.

Survivors include his wife whom he married August 27, 1944: Geneva Freeman Abernathy; sons: Robert Abernathy, of Rome, Steven Abernathy, of Rome, Kevin Jones, of Rome, Todd Jones, of Kingston; special niece: Tara Ivey; brothers: Randy, Robert, and Tommy Abernathy; nieces and nephews also survive.

All funeral services will be private in accordance with state and federal guidelines. The Rev. Dale Byars will be officiating with interment in Floyd Memory Gardens.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.