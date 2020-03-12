There are now 31 confirmed cases or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in 12 counties around Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is awaiting confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on three new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. Two individuals are residents of DeKalb County, both are hospitalized and the sources of their infections are not known. There is no connection between the two cases. The third individual is a resident of Lowndes County and is hospitalized, the source of the infection is not known.

There are six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. One individual is a resident of Lee County and is hospitalized, the source of the infection is not known. One individual is a resident of Cobb County and is hospitalized, the individual has a history of travel outside the U.S. One individual is from Floyd County and is hospitalized, the source of the infection is unknown. Three of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in residents of Bartow County, two individuals are hospitalized and the sources of the infections are unknown at this time. The third individual is not hospitalized, and while the source of the infection is not known, this individual does share a connection with the individual from Floyd County mentioned above.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 are broken down by county as follows:

Confirmed COVID-19 (12)

Fulton County 3

Floyd County 2

Polk County 1

Cobb 2

Bartow 3

Lee 1

Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.

The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Follow DPH’s Facebook and Twitter pages for updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.