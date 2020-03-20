These data represent confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of 12:00pm 03/20/2020. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.PDF Embedder requires a url attribute
|County
|Cases
|Fulton
|79
|Cobb
|45
|Bartow
|40
|Dougherty
|38
|DeKalb
|35
|Gwinnett
|20
|Cherokee
|13
|Fayette
|10
|Clarke
|9
|Clayton
|9
|Lee
|8
|Richmond
|7
|Carroll
|7
|Lowndes
|6
|Henry
|6
|Floyd
|6
|Hall
|5
|Coweta
|5
|Newton
|4
|Paulding
|3
|Gordon
|3
|Forsyth
|3
|Troup
|2
|Terrell
|2
|Glynn
|2
|Worth
|2
|Polk
|2
|Laurens
|2
|Early
|2
|Heard
|1
|Oconee
|1
|Turner
|1
|Bibb
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Randolph
|1
|Houston
|1
|Rockdale
|1
|Douglas
|1
|Dawson
|1
|Muscogee
|1
|Charlton
|1
|Peach
|1
|Spalding
|1
|Barrow
|1
|Effingham
|1
|Miller
|1
|Whitfield
|1
|Chatham
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Tift
|1
|Unknown
|24
*Based on patient county of residence when known