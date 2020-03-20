These data represent confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of 12:00pm 03/20/2020. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

CountyCases
Fulton79
Cobb45
Bartow 40
Dougherty38
DeKalb35
Gwinnett20
Cherokee13
Fayette10
Clarke9
Clayton9
Lee8
Richmond7
Carroll7
Lowndes6
Henry6
Floyd6
Hall5
Coweta5
Newton4
Paulding3
Gordon3
Forsyth3
Troup2
Terrell2
Glynn2
Worth2
Polk2
Laurens2
Early2
Heard1
Oconee1
Turner1
Bibb1
Monroe1
Randolph1
Houston1
Rockdale1
Douglas1
Dawson1
Muscogee1
Charlton1
Peach1
Spalding1
Barrow1
Effingham1
Miller1
Whitfield1
Chatham1
Columbia1
Tift1
Unknown24

*Based on patient county of residence when known