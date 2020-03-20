These data represent confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of 12:00pm 03/20/2020. A confirmed case is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

County Cases Fulton 79 Cobb 45 Bartow 40 Dougherty 38 DeKalb 35 Gwinnett 20 Cherokee 13 Fayette 10 Clarke 9 Clayton 9 Lee 8 Richmond 7 Carroll 7 Lowndes 6 Henry 6 Floyd 6 Hall 5 Coweta 5 Newton 4 Paulding 3 Gordon 3 Forsyth 3 Troup 2 Terrell 2 Glynn 2 Worth 2 Polk 2 Laurens 2 Early 2 Heard 1 Oconee 1 Turner 1 Bibb 1 Monroe 1 Randolph 1 Houston 1 Rockdale 1 Douglas 1 Dawson 1 Muscogee 1 Charlton 1 Peach 1 Spalding 1 Barrow 1 Effingham 1 Miller 1 Whitfield 1 Chatham 1 Columbia 1 Tift 1 Unknown 24

*Based on patient county of residence when known