Latest Hospital Covid-19 Patient Update in Rome and Cartersville

Floyd Medical has: 7-Confirmed and 22- PIU’s (awaiting confirmation)

Redmond Medical: 4- Confirmed and 17- PIU’s (awaiting confirmation)

Since March 9th, there have been 36 positive COVID-19 patients (with ten who currently remain as inpatients). Overall, there have been 19 patients who have tested negative to date. There are currently 42 patients in house awaiting test results and receiving supportive care; 46 patients, including inpatient and ER patients, have been discharged home following CDC and Public Health guidance for self-quarantine.