Kimberly Anne Duarte, of Cedar Bluff, passed away Friday, march 20th at her residence.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Duarte; sons, Travis L. Duarte of Leesburg; brother, Scott P. (Donna) Bonk of Cartersville; sisters, Dawn Bonk (Danny) Hardy of Arizona; nieces, Sandra Dimitroff (Johnathan) Olson, Anne Dimitroff.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jackie Bonk (Neal) Dimitroff.

Mrs. Duarte was a native of Michigan, the daughter of the late Joseph and Joann Bonk and was a federal agent with homeland security.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.