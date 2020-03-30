Floyd Health System has named Kenneth Jones, M.D., Interim Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Jones has worked for several years as an emergency physician at Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center.

He received his Doctor of Medicine with a specialty in emergency medicine from Mercer University and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia. He completed his residency with Floyd Family Medicine Residency. While serving as Interim Chief Medical Office, Dr. Jones also will continue to care for patients in the emergency departments of all Floyd hospitals.

