The son of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves was critically injured Sunday while competing in a bicycle road race in Calhoun.

Graves issued the following statement, ” Yesterday morning our son, John, a member of Georgia Tech’s cycling team, was critically injured during the Calhoun Downtown Criterium and airlifted to a trauma unit. He remains in intensive care and is being cared for by a top-notch team of doctors and medical professionals. He’s a strong boy and is showing signs of responsiveness. We appreciate the outpouring of support and continued prayers as John begins his recovery.”

The Georgia Tech cycling team was hosting a road race and criterium in Calhoun over the weekend when the accident occurred. Graves’ office did not say how his son was injured.