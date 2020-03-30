Jerry Stewart Dean, age 62, of Calhoun, passed away Friday March 27th at his residence.

Jerry was born August 10, 1957 in Calhoun, son of the late John W. Dean Sr., and Polly Ann Stewart Dean. He was a graduate of Calhoun High School and a member of the Union Grove Baptist Church. Jerry was retired from Mannington Mills after more than 28 years.

He is survived by one son, Blake Dean and his wife Karmin of Adairsville, one daughter, Amanda Smith and her husband Joshua of Adairsville, two brothers, John W. Dean Jr. and his wife Connie of Dalton and Jimmy Dean and his wife Mary of Calhoun, three grandchildren, Blakeleigh Dean, Ryker Dean, and Bailee Smith. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will have a private graveside service but wishes to thank their many family and friends for their love and understanding during this difficult time.

Condolences may be send to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Jerry Stewart Dean.