Former Chairman of the Polk County Commission, Jennifer Hulsey, announces her candidacy for Representative of the 16th District in the Georgia State House. Jennifer has served on the Polk County Commission for the past six years and as the Chairman for the last three years.

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for Representative of the 16th District in the Georgia House,” said Hulsey.

“I have lived in this community my entire life. My family has deep roots here. I have spent the past 6 years working on the Polk County Commission serving my community. During that time, my work as a county commissioner has taught me so much about how government works on a local level, as well as the disconnect between the local and state government. Decisions made by our State Representative affect the people in this district and the future of our community. Additionally, having experience as an educator for the past 25 years has been crucial in seeing so many issues that face our community.

“As an active and engaged citizen, I have learned that our voice matters and it is important to stand up for what is right. I think the time has come for the people of the 16th district to be represented at the Georgia State House by someone they can trust and someone that will put the people and their interests first, not personal gain or political party.

“My goal as a Georgia State House Representative is to continue to serve this community by being accessible, engaged, listening and putting the concerns of the citizens at the forefront. I will represent the people of the 16th district with the same energy, tenacity and leadership that characterized my leadership on the Polk County Commission”

For more information, please visit JenniferHulsey.com.