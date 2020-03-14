In an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, Harbin Clinic is implementing visitor restrictions. These precautions are being put in place to protect the health of Harbin Clinic patients, employees and the community.

Effective immediately, the following restrictions will apply:

• Visitors to all Harbin Clinic locations will be limited to patients and their accompanying guests only.

• Patients are asked to limit the number of accompanying guests as much as possible.

• No vendors allowed, including pharmaceutical and medical device representatives.

This policy applies to all Harbin Clinic locations, including Immediate Care. At the current time, online scheduling is not available. As a reminder, patients visiting any Harbin Clinic location should call before coming if they have cough, fever or shortness of breath AND think they may have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19.

Additional considerations will apply to Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Rome and Women’s Center patients due to these departments being located at the 330 Physician Center on Floyd Medical Center’s campus. Patients arriving for appointments at these locations will be subject to screening before entering the building.

Harbin Clinic Women’s Center:

• Whenever possible, patients should attend appointments alone or limit the number of accompanying guests as much as possible.

• Any patient experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms should contact the office to discuss whether or not the appointment needs to be rescheduled.

• All patients with fever, shortness of breath and cough will be masked.

Harbin Clinic Pediatrics Rome:

• Pediatrics patients that do not have scheduled appointments will be asked to call prior to presenting at the practice.

• All patients with fever, shortness of breath and cough will be masked.

• As long as they have an appointment, Pediatrics Rome patients with fever will be allowed to enter the 330 Physician Center on the Floyd Medical Center campus.

• Pediatrics patients are asked to limit the number of accompanying guests as much as possible.

At Harbin Clinic, the safety of patients, employees and the community remains a top priority. Harbin Clinic will continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health.

Visit HarbinClinic.com/coronavirus to learn more about how to stay current and proactive in preventing the spread of coronavirus and any contagious respiratory illness.