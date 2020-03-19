At Harbin Clinic, the safety of patients, employees and the community remains a top priority. In an ongoing effort to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, Harbin Clinic is implementing screening upon entry at locations with multiple departments in one building.

Patients at all locations will continue to be screened during phone scheduling as well as at check-in. The additional on-site screening at building entrances further strengthens the existing visitor restrictions already in place. The following restrictions apply at all Harbin Clinic locations, including Immediate Care:

• Visitors to all Harbin Clinic locations will be limited to patients and their accompanying guests only.

• Patients are asked to limit the number of accompanying guests as much as possible.

• No vendors allowed, including pharmaceutical and medical device representatives.

As a reminder, patients visiting any Harbin Clinic location should call before coming if they have cough, fever or shortness of breath AND think they may have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or visited an area with COVID-19 community spread. At the current time, online scheduling is not available.

“These precautions are put in place to protect the health of Harbin Clinic patients, our healthcare professionals and the community at large,” says Kenna Stock, CEO at Harbin Clinic. “We will continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus in partnership with regional healthcare leadership, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Georgia Department of Public Health, and make the necessary decisions to prioritize the safety of our patients and staff.”

For more information and to access a complete list of locations with screening upon entry, visit harbinclinic.com/visitorupdate. Learn more about how to stay current and proactive in preventing the spread of coronavirus and any contagious respiratory illness at harbinclinic.com/coronavirus.