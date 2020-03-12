Out of an abundance of caution, the Harbin Clinic Leprechaun-a-Thon scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled. Registration for participants will automatically be transferred to a new fall 5k event to be held on October 10, 2020.

“At Harbin Clinic, the safety of our patients, employees and community is our top priority,” said Sarah Tuck, senior director of marketing at Harbin Clinic. “We know cancelling this family-friendly community event is disappointing news to the 1200+ registrants. However, we are already putting plans together for an equally engaging fall 5k and health walk.”

Race organizers from Harbin Clinic and the Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation (RFPRA) have been monitoring the situation at length in coordination with the local Department of Public Health. Harbin Clinic encourages the community to stay current and proactive in preventing the spread of coronavirus and any contagious respiratory illness. Tips for staying healthy include washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, getting plenty of rest and eating for good health.

Despite the cancellation, race registrants are still invited to pick up their 2020 Leprechaun-a-Thon race bag, which includes a t-shirt and a downtown Rome discount wrist band for use on St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Packet pickup will occur on Thursday and Friday from 1:00pm-6:00pm at RFPRA at 1 Shorter Avenue. Details about the October 10th event will be shared once they are finalized. All event proceeds will continue to benefit local recreational programs and services. Any questions or concerns from registered participants should be directed to Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred at [email protected].