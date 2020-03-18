Governor Brian P. Kemp signed House Bill 792 – Georgia’s amended fiscal year 2020 budget – with $100 million in emergency funding to address the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19.

“Over several months, I have worked closely with lawmakers to develop an amended fiscal year 2020 budget that reflects our priorities, reduces red tape in government, prioritizes public safety, and puts Georgia families first,” said Governor Kemp. “This budget includes $100 million in emergency funding to fight COVID-19 in the weeks ahead as we continue to see more cases in communities across Georgia, and I applaud the General Assembly’s strong support in these difficult times. Together, we will continue to fight for Georgians to ensure a safe, prosperous future for all.”

The Governor’s Office will publish signed and vetoed legislation online. Please check the website for regular updates. For information on COVID-19, follow @GeorgiaEMA, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GEMA.OHS, @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook. For more information, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus.