As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise there has also been an increased demand for medical supplies such as ventilators, hospital masks and gloves. So on Saturday, March 28, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) gathered its supply of ventilators used in its Respiratory Care program to donate to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA).

According to Zenia Bratton, director of the Respiratory Care program and assistant dean of Health Technologies at GNTC, the donation of the college’s five ventilators came about through a coordinated effort between the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and GEMA. GNTC police officers were called on to gather the ventilators and bring them to a GEMA location where they will be distributed to assist hospitals with the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

“GEMA called Saturday morning to request our​ventilators and GNTC officers went to the college within a few hours,” said GNTC Police Chief Chad Cardin. “Lieutenant Gary McConathy took a load of Medical Gloves and N95 masks this past week after Dean of Health Technologies Frank Pharr was able to collect them from all of our campuses.”

Georgia Northwestern Technical College donated 600 N95 masks and 20,800 gloves said GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. All of this was coordinated through TCSG working with GNTC Police Chief Cardin, faculty and staff.

“We are saddened that the situation is at the point that the ventilators at GNTC are needed but, we are glad they will be utilized in such an important way,” said Popham. “We are hopeful these ventilators will assist in saving precious Georgia lives.”

