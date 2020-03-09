The Georgia High School Association announced recently that bass fishing will be an officially sanctioned sport beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, partnering with FLW and The Bass Federation.

Georgia is the fifth state to partner with the two fishing organizations to sanction bass fishing as a high school sport.

Bass fishing will be a co-ed sport allowing boys and girls to compete side by side. There will be no designated season, which will allow students to compete in GHSA-sanctioned events and non-sanctioned tournaments throughout the year.

The GHSA competition will consist of four state qualifying tournaments beginning in January and the state championship being held in March or April.

The first ever official GHSA tournament will be the GHSA Cup on March 21, 2020 at Lake Oconee in Buckhead.

