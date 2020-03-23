The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites the public to participate in the #RomeGaStrong Signs of Hope Contest. Help us spread community cheer by creating a sign for your home or yard that sends messages of hope to our community. Entries will be posted on social media; the public will vote for their favorites and winners will receive a gift card to a restaurant, retailer, service provider or hotel of their choice.

To enter, create a poster or sign of hope and encouragement and include the hashtag: #RomeGaStrong. Then, post your entry on social media via Instagram or Facebook using the hashtag #RomeGaStrong. Facebook users can also submit entries by messaging a photo of the artwork to the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RomeGeorgia/. Please note that many Facebook accounts have privacy settings that will not allow tourism staff to see tagged images, so the Facebook messaging option is offered as an additional entry option. The deadline to enter is Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The tourism office will post submissions for People’s Choice voting on the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page on Monday, March 30. Voting will be open for 24 hours. The submissions with the most combined reactions and shares will win a gift certificate of choice to any one of Rome’s Hospitality Association Members including restaurants, retailers, service providers and hotels. The prizes are 1st place: $75, 2nd place: $50, 3rd place: $25

All participants are encouraged to post their entries on a front window of their residence or in their front yard. Larger posters are preferable as they are more visible from the road, but any poster that is at least 8.5″ x 11″ will be acceptable for entry. Signs must display only positive messages and/or visual images. Bright and colorful signs will stand out. Any medium can be used including cardboard, paper, markers, paint and collage. All signs should include the hashtag #RomeGaStrong. For more details visit, RomeGeorgia.org/RomeGaStrong

Everyone is looking for ways to make a difference; let’s all encourage one another and show we are Rome Georgia Strong while staying at home